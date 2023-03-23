Golden Minerals (AUMN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN: AUMN):

3/20/2023 – Golden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Golden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Golden Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $0.60 price target on the stock.

3/8/2023 – Golden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Golden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/20/2023 – Golden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2023 – Golden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2023 – Golden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Golden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

AUMN traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,110. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Golden Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUMN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

