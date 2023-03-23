Goldfinch (GFI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $189,766.28

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $28.82 million and approximately $189,766.28 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,059,088 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

