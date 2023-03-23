Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) CEO Buys $173,743.49 in Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) CEO Faheem Hasnain bought 168,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $173,743.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,786,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,588.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Faheem Hasnain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Faheem Hasnain bought 440,500 shares of Gossamer Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $502,170.00.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

