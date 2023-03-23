Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) CEO Faheem Hasnain Buys 440,500 Shares

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) CEO Faheem Hasnain bought 440,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,170.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,495,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,322.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Faheem Hasnain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 20th, Faheem Hasnain acquired 168,683 shares of Gossamer Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $173,743.49.
Gossamer Bio Trading Up 8.1 %
Shares of GOSS stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $113.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.
About Gossamer Bio
Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.
Further Reading
