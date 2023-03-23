Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) CFO Bryan Giraudo Purchases 50,000 Shares

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,860.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gossamer Bio Stock Up 8.1 %

GOSS stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Gossamer Bio to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

About Gossamer Bio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 598.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 903,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 774,156 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 914,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 674,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,625,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

