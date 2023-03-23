Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.87

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 109107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.66.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.
Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
