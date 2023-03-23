Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 698,707 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 550,364 shares.The stock last traded at $19.28 and had previously closed at $19.59.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graniteshares Gold Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

