GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Shares Up 1.4%

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUTGet Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.37 and last traded at $35.37. 1,790 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.

The company has a market cap of $75.44 million, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 197.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 28,762 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 27,843 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 113.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 278.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter.

The GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (XOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the XOUT US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected based on a proprietary, quantitative scoring methodology excluding potentially underperforming companies.

