Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.