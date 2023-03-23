Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.90

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.90 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.08), with a volume of 19268398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 19 ($0.23) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Greatland Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £349.83 million, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 13.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Greatland Gold Company Profile

In related news, insider Clive Latcham sold 5,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total value of £448,000 ($550,165.79). 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship asset is the Havieron deposit in the Paterson region of Western Australia. Greatland Gold plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

