Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0731 on Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0731 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Grin has a market cap of $7.18 million and $1.03 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,682.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00329548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00012125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00075174 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.29 or 0.00556351 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.61 or 0.00466790 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003624 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

