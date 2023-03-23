Gritstone Asset Management LLC Takes $624,000 Position in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVCA. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the third quarter worth $14,616,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the third quarter worth $10,312,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the third quarter worth $9,453,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the third quarter worth $9,072,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the third quarter worth $7,446,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investcorp India Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Investcorp India Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.50. 789,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,450. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27.

Investcorp India Acquisition Company Profile

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

