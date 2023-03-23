Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.15

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financial, and investment services. It provides personal banking, commercial banking, brokerage, mortgages, commercial loans, loans to financial entities, consumer loans, financial consulting, general insurance, car insurance, health insurance, retirement funds, asset management, administrative and stock distributions, repurchasing services, and leasing services.
