Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.98

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.98 and traded as high as C$39.41. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$39.40, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on GCG shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
Guardian Capital Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.02. The stock has a market cap of C$107.55 million, a P/E ratio of -59.70 and a beta of 1.15.
Guardian Capital Group Increases Dividend
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.
Featured Articles
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.