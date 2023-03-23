Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.98

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.98 and traded as high as C$39.41. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$39.40, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GCG shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.02. The stock has a market cap of C$107.55 million, a P/E ratio of -59.70 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.06%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

