Guardian Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,167,000 after buying an additional 583,608 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 360,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 17,934 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.40. 713,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,594. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

