Guardian Financial Partners LLC Sells 9,096 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,096 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 5.2% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.42. 261,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,710. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

