Guardian Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $71.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,569. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day moving average is $74.19. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.