H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) versus Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Head-To-Head Survey

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) and Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and Acerinox’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) $22.17 billion 0.89 $357.67 million $0.05 47.60 Acerinox $7.93 billion 0.32 $676.59 million $2.02 2.45

Acerinox has lower revenue, but higher earnings than H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ). Acerinox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerinox has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and Acerinox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 1.67% 6.52% 1.94% Acerinox 11.52% 38.74% 14.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and Acerinox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 8 5 3 0 1.69 Acerinox 0 2 3 0 2.60

Acerinox has a consensus price target of $12.23, indicating a potential upside of 147.64%. Given Acerinox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acerinox is more favorable than H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ).

Dividends

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Acerinox pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) pays out 160.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Acerinox pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Acerinox is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Acerinox beats H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America. The firm’s brands include H&M, H&M Home, Weekday, COS, & Other Stories, Monki, ARKET, Afound, Sellpy and Treadler. The company was founded by Erling Persson in 1947 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Acerinox

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars. The Long Stainless Steel Products segment consists of bars, angles, wires, and wire rod. The Other segment comprises of other stainless steel products. The company was founded on September 30, 1970 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

