H2O DAO (H2O) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

H2O DAO (H2O) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, H2O DAO has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. H2O DAO has a market capitalization of $27.15 million and approximately $263,092.00 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One H2O DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get H2O DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.06 or 0.00363310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,417.93 or 0.26406645 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010314 BTC.

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO was first traded on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for H2O DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for H2O DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.