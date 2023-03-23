Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $43.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hancock Whitney traded as low as $35.35 and last traded at $35.53, with a volume of 53554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.86.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HWC. StockNews.com began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney
In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney
Hancock Whitney Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.81.
Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.
Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.
Hancock Whitney Company Profile
Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.
Featured Articles
