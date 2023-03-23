Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $43.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hancock Whitney traded as low as $35.35 and last traded at $35.53, with a volume of 53554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.86.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HWC. StockNews.com began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 212,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 14,484 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 253,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.81.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.