Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires 66,665 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,665 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.42% of Verra Mobility worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,679,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,617,000 after acquiring an additional 796,360 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 11,791,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,240,000 after acquiring an additional 837,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,741,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,592,000 after acquiring an additional 329,023 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,948,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,038,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,697,000 after acquiring an additional 31,516 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.99. 355,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,726,769.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers photo enforcement solutions and services. The Commercial Services segment provides toll and violation management solutions by partnering with the fleet management and rental car companies.

