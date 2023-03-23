Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys 37,000 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness accounts for approximately 1.8% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $11,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLNT. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of PLNT stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,383. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $88.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.