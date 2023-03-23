Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys Shares of 84,000 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,553,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 77,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMN traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.82. 161,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,422. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.84. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.61 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.34.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

