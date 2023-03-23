Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Grows Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in YETI were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,503,000 after buying an additional 53,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after buying an additional 90,088 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of YETI by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after buying an additional 289,335 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in YETI by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after purchasing an additional 434,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $39.88. 99,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.50. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $65.46.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lowered YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

