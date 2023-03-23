Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $1.29 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.50. 183,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,815. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.13.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at $197,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,224 shares of company stock worth $16,003,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.39.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

