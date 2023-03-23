Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $1.29 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at $197,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at $197,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $4,554,403.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,224 shares of company stock worth $16,003,460. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.39.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.50. 183,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,815. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

