Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $11.03 Million Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Simply Good Foods makes up approximately 1.7% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.29% of Simply Good Foods worth $11,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,953,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMPL stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 56,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.78. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.96.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $300.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.94 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.38%. Equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

