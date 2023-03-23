Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Invests $10.13 Million in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners comprises 1.6% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.18% of Pinnacle Financial Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,215,000 after acquiring an additional 32,483 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 352,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.8% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 181,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,765,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.86.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,428.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals.

