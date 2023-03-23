Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Invests $2.76 Million in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.08% of Harmony Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,426,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,664,000 after purchasing an additional 529,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 20.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,802,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,685,000 after buying an additional 829,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,023,000 after buying an additional 38,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 14.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,693,000 after buying an additional 132,491 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,542,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

HRMY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.07. 109,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,813. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $128.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.73 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 41.44% and a return on equity of 59.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

