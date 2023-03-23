Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Reduces Stock Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.44% of Energy Recovery worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ERII traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.16. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $26.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $72,083.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $573,074.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,489 shares of company stock worth $195,367. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

