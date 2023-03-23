Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Reduces Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,018,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,294,000 after purchasing an additional 618,725 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,313,000 after purchasing an additional 579,159 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,330,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.03. 123,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

