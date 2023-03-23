Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 4,089 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.91.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FIS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.60. 1,261,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,535,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.14. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.14 and a 52 week high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

