Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 50,095 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,095 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.76% of Napco Security Technologies worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,419,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,588,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 256,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Napco Security Technologies news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,613.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Napco Security Technologies news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,613.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,012,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $63,393,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,983,510 shares in the company, valued at $125,480,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,000. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

NSSC stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 76,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,896. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $37.19.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.