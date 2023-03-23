Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 69,500 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,500 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.14% of MasTec worth $9,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 40,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,265. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.77. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 207.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.