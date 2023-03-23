Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Takes Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 85,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,000. Reinsurance Group of America makes up approximately 1.9% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,455. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $104.46 and a one year high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.35.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

