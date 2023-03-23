Hardeep Gulati Sells 29,761 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 29,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $554,447.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,314,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,127,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, March 3rd, Hardeep Gulati sold 63,727 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $1,284,736.32.

Shares of PWSC opened at $18.97 on Thursday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

PWSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 866.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,189,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,626 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 115.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,638,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,341,000 after purchasing an additional 877,727 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 174.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 848,383 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the fourth quarter valued at $17,345,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 305,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

