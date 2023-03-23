Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.00

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.62), with a volume of 36375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.64).

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 56.66. The firm has a market cap of £159.57 million, a PE ratio of -148.48 and a beta of 0.37.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is a boost from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -909.09%.

About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

