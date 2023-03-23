Harmony (ONE) Price Hits $0.0219

Harmony (ONE) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $287.65 million and approximately $33.45 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00363854 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,391.07 or 0.26447319 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009530 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,830,165,694 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,890,694 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.

The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.

Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization.

Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.