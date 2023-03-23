Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Insider Gerald Harvey Purchases 2,600,000 Shares

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Rating) insider Gerald Harvey bought 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.76 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,786,400.00 ($6,568,053.69).

On Tuesday, March 21st, Gerald Harvey purchased 267,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.72 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$993,507.00 ($666,783.22).

On Monday, March 13th, Gerald Harvey acquired 2,426,235 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.82 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,256,086.53 ($6,212,138.61).

On Wednesday, March 15th, Gerald Harvey bought 3,100,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.82 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,838,900.00 ($7,945,570.47).

On Tuesday, March 7th, Gerald Harvey acquired 1,090,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.85 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of A$4,193,230.00 ($2,814,248.32).

On Thursday, March 9th, Gerald Harvey acquired 620,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.86 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of A$2,393,820.00 ($1,606,590.60).

On Friday, March 3rd, Gerald Harvey bought 1,865,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.75 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,990,020.00 ($4,691,288.59).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.96.

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

