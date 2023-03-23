HC Wainwright Weighs in on Intellicheck, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of IDN opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intellicheck by 18.8% during the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 226.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

