Head to Head Analysis: ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) & Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ACRES Commercial Realty and Service Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Service Properties Trust 1 1 0 0 1.50

ACRES Commercial Realty presently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 40.02%. Service Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.96%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than Service Properties Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

23.6% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Service Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACRES Commercial Realty 14.13% 5.90% 1.14% Service Properties Trust -7.11% -9.26% -1.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Service Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACRES Commercial Realty $75.17 million 1.14 $10.62 million ($1.01) -9.72 Service Properties Trust $1.86 billion 0.82 -$132.38 million ($0.80) -11.47

ACRES Commercial Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Service Properties Trust. Service Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACRES Commercial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Properties Trust has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ACRES Commercial Realty beats Service Properties Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Service Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on February 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.