Head to Head Comparison: LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) versus Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT)

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

LexinFintech has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange County Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LexinFintech and Orange County Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LexinFintech presently has a consensus price target of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 24.45%. Orange County Bancorp has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.56%. Given LexinFintech’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

15.0% of LexinFintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LexinFintech and Orange County Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.43 billion 0.29 $118.85 million $0.65 3.52 Orange County Bancorp $96.22 million 2.80 $24.36 million $4.34 11.02

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp. LexinFintech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orange County Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and Orange County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 8.23% 10.32% 3.88% Orange County Bancorp 25.32% 14.81% 1.07%

Summary

LexinFintech beats Orange County Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LexinFintech

(Get Rating)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application. The company was founded by Wen Jie Xiao and Qian Qiao on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Orange County Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through the Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.