Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Headwater Exploration Stock Down 0.7 %

CDDRF opened at $4.57 on Thursday. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

