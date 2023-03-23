HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $961.58 million.
Several brokerages recently commented on HQY. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.62.
NASDAQ HQY opened at $57.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.99. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $52.27 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.
