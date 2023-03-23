HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $961.58 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.62.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

NASDAQ HQY opened at $57.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.99. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $52.27 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

HealthEquity Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in HealthEquity by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in HealthEquity by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

