HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Trading Up 1.3%

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 10,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 62,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Down 8.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

