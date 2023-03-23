Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0602 on Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Hedera has a market cap of $1.81 billion and $51.56 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0602 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00061256 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00041506 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00018419 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,162,396,684 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,051,790,816.989132 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06377744 USD and is up 3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $49,869,037.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

