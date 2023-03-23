Hedera Price Tops $0.0617 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and $41.08 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00062295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00041631 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018394 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001367 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,162,396,684 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,162,396,683.804386 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0605878 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $50,517,532.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.