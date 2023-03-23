Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.32

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.32 and last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 878801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $45.45.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 69.44%.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 91.9% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 27.8% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

