Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Insider Topline Capital Management, Ll Sells 49,497 Shares

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 49,497 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $142,056.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,981,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,426,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 48,113 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $135,678.66.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 259,238 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $751,790.20.

Shares of HGBL opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $102.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25.

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $13.83 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGBL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Global during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 101.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,877 shares during the period. 15.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

